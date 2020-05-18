CULTURE & CREATIVITY: CREATING PATHWAYS TO PROSPERITY: COBRA CEO WINS WEF 2020 “AWARD OF EXCELLENCE & RECOGNITION”
Cobra CEO Candice Corby meets with global leaders in Cairo, Egypt at the Women Economic Forum 2020
I look forward to the day when women, equality and diversity are no longer a goal but are the norm. My goal is to be a beacon of light to further that objective.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions is delighted to congratulate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Candice Hunter Corby as she was honored with the most distinguished Award of Excellence & Recognition from the Egyptian government at the Women Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. The conference was attended by over 1000 women from around the world to discuss and share their journeys as leaders in business.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized for my lifelong pursuits of leadership, women’s empowerment and being a positive global citizen,” said Candice Corby, Cobra’s CEO. “I look forward to the day when women, equality and diversity are no longer a goal but are the norm. My goal is to be a beacon of light to further that objective.”
WEF 2020 celebrates its 35th year of bringing together women leaders from around the world to tackle conversations on employment, international trade, women in technology and finance, and the value of diversity and inclusion in business. The conference is a multinational forum platform enabling women and leaders from all walks of life worldwide to expand business opportunities and enhance personal influence through networking across borders while being inspired by some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, authors, thought leaders and celebrities. This year’s theme was “Culture & Creativity: Creating Pathways to Prosperity” under the auspices of H.E President Abdelfattah El Sisi, President of Egypt.
Ms. Corby spoke at the event on the importance of Women on Boards of Directors. In a time when empowering change, diversity and inclusion are crucial to building a better future, Candice leads a company, Cobra Legal Solutions, that is proud to be 99% diverse, with a workforce that is 80% female worldwide. Under Candice’s leadership, the company offers opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment for women that fosters achievement, and promotes professional growth.
About Women Economic Forum
The Women’s Economic Forum is the global conference of the All Ladies League (ALL), designed to foster empowering conversations, connections and collaborations among women entrepreneurs and leaders from all spheres of life. The annual week-long forum takes place throughout the year and across the world. The vision of the WEF is to inspire every woman to become a businesswoman.
More information is available at https://www.wef.org.in/annual-wef-2020/.
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions and CobrATX were formed over a decade ago to help you derive higher value from your legal functions. Cobra Legal Solutions is a diverse team of like-minded professionals with deep experience in both corporate legal departments and law firms united with one common goal: to improve the efficiency of legal support services. We combine our expertise in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for our clients. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.
More information is available at our new site www.cobralegalsolutions.com.
