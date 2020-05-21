The Online Meeting Survival Guide: Learn Google Meet, Facebook Rooms, Microsoft Teams, Skype and Zoom Just Released
Having been part of the video communications industry for almost 10 years, I understand how important it is to highlight the many possibilities that exist within this powerful medium.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the intention of providing an easy guide for those who now find themselves regularly meeting with customers and colleagues online, video conferencing guru Paul Richards has released the Online Meeting Survival Guide: Learn Google Meet, Facebook Rooms, Microsoft Teams, Skype and Zoom. The book will be available for free on Kindle from May 25 through May 28, 2020.
Paul W. Richards, business development manager, HuddleCamHD
The Online Meeting Survival Guide was written to bring readers up to speed on the latest online communication and collaboration technologies available to increase their personal and professional productivity. Readers will be able to familiarize themselves with the world’s most popular online meeting software, while learning how to use the most effective features these solutions offer. From unified communications to collaboration and online meetings, this book serves as a tour of the world’s most popular software solutions.
"Having been part of the video communications industry for almost 10 years, I understand how important it is to highlight the many possibilities that exist within this powerful medium," said Richards, business development manager of HuddleCamHD, a manufacturer of video conferencing cameras and other technologies.
The Online Meeting Survival Guide draws upon Joseph Pine’s "Experience Economy," Jonah Berger’s "Invisible Influence," Morten Hansen’s "Collaboration!," and Malcolm Gladwell’s "Tipping Point" to apply research of these top business authors, sharing their insights. This book will help anyone responsible for deploying online communications be more effective.
Readers may take their learning further with the Online Meeting Survival Guide Udemy course at https://www.udemy.com/course/online-communications/. This online course features video tutorials guiding students through all of the most important topics discussed in the book along with helpful software walkthroughs from the author. A special free offer of the course is valid until May 24, with the coupon code FREE-3DAY.
For more information and to download the book, go to https://huddlecamhd.com/online-meetings/
