First Affiliate Marketing Deal With eBay (NASDAQ: $EBAY) Announced by Sun Kissed (OTC: $SKDI) Subsidiary, PushNote
Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (SKDI) announces that PushNote, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed their 1st affiliate marketing deal with eBay, Inc, (EBAY).
Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking #CBD #Technology #Stock News -Sun Kissed (OTC: $SKDI) Subsidiary PushNote Announces 1st Affiliate Marketing Deal With eBay (NASDAQ: $EBAY), Access to Over 1 Billion Listings; @sunkissinc
(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking cannabis/CBD Technology stock news - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI), ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the technology and CBD Food & Beverage marketplaces, is pleased to announce that PushNote, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed their 1st affiliate marketing deal with eBay, Inc, ( NASDAQ: EBAY ) one of the largest auction, consumer to consumer and business to consumer marketplaces in the world.
PushNote’s platform allows for rapid marketing, ‘pushing’, to your followers. When combined with a platform like eBay, with over 1 billion listings (stats by Oberlo.com), PushNote facilitates a mass marketing venue for eBay sellers and store owners. E-mail is still unreliable when it comes to delivery and opens. Using PushNote, both those concerns are mitigated, allowing for real-time statistics and increased listing views.
eBay has a worldwide user base of over 180 million with 1+ billion listings according to Oberlo.com. Q4 in 2019 saw $22 billion worth of goods sold with 80% of those items classified as ‘new’. In addition, eBay now has an App store where eBay approved apps are listed for ‘My eBay’ integration and listing facilitation.
PushNote will be submitting the latest build for eBay App Store listing approval this month.
Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said “We are excited to announce this ‘1st of many’ affiliate marketing deals with eBay. PushNote developers are preparing for eBay integration and eBay App Store listing. Our platform will be a game changer for eBay stores and sellers’ marketing efforts. Additional affiliate marketing agreements are in discussions.”
About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.
Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.
About PushNote
PushNote is an affiliate marketing based news publishing and content aggregator platform. By approaching the advertising industry from a different direction, PushNote has attracted major industry players from across the spectrum. The iOS version is available in the App Store. The Android version is coming soon.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.
SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.
Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com
Paid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure : this news release featuring Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
About Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp
Get more Cannabis Stock Investor Ideas - news, articles, podcasts and stock directories
Get more Technology stock investor ideas - news, articles, podcasts and stock directories
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here