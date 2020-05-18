Stonehill Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in the 2020 American Business Awards®

Stonehill announced today that it was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Business & Professional Services Company of the Year category.

TAMPA, FL, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Business & Professional Services Company of the Year category. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. The Stevie winners will be celebrated on August 5th, 2020 during a virtual edition of the 18th Annual American Business Awards® ceremony.

This is Stonehill’s second year in a row being recognized with a Stevie Award. In 2019 Stonehill founder was recognized as the winner of their Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Stonehill is one of a few firms that specializes in using Design Thinking to help its clients address difficult challenges. Over the last year the firm has been recognized as the US Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year, a Top 10 Organizational Development Consulting Firm by HR Tech Outlook Magazine, and a finalist for the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards. The firm’s client base has continued to grow over the last year with brands like FIS, PODS, Girl Scouts, The Florida Aquarium, Tampa Hillsborough EDC, and many others.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

“This is a great honor for our company” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “The Stonehill team has worked hard to deliver industry leading and innovative solutions to our clients and I am happy that we are being recognized for it.”

For more information about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners, please visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com for more information.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

