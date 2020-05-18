Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,010 in the last 365 days.

Fix Your Posture, Fix Your Swing

Check out these results after one session!

HOW CORRECTIVE EXERCISE CAN TRANSFORM YOUR GOLF GAME

...you can get a free posture assessment to begin troubleshooting your posture, and, in turn, your golf swing--all remotely.”
— Sean O'Neill, Posture Alignment Specialist
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is posture? Your posture is the alignment of your load joints (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders). When these joints fall out of vertical and horizontal alignment, we experience muscular imbalances, leading to compensations, inflammation, pain, and eventually injury.

With the repetition of unilateral movements (ie: golf swing), we codify neuromotor adaptations, which instigate imbalances in the kinetic chain, leading to inefficient function, inflammation, and pain, which hinder our athletic performance (back pain, hip disparity, shoulder impingement, arthritis, neuropathy, muscle tears, physical discomfort).

With the appropriate corrective exercise sequence the body can learn to find equilibrium in its intended, functional posture. When the right exercises are done daily and sequenced properly, we can eliminate pain in a drug-free, sustainable manner that leads to improved function.

Sports like golf, tennis, racquetball and squash rely on movements that train your body and brain to adapt away from its efficient structural integrity. Muscles pull bones, and if some muscles pull too much or too often, a disruption in efficiency will occur.

So, while we often harken back to the old adage, “practice makes perfect,” it’s helpful to realize that “practice makes permanent”, and without copacetic, bilateral training, your progress on the golf course may stagnate, and your career in the sport may be interrupted and/or prematurely.

At PortlandPostureClinic.com you can get a free posture assessment to begin troubleshooting your posture, and, in turn, your golf swing.

Sean O'Neill
Portland Posture Clinic
+1 301-466-6592
email us here

You just read:

Fix Your Posture, Fix Your Swing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.