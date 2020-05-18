Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary Alex Azar Statement on National EMS Week

May 17–23, 2020, is the 46th annual celebration of National EMS Week, recognizing Emergency Medical Services personnel, such as emergency medical technicians and paramedics. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

"In life-threatening emergencies, we all depend on the bravery, skill, and professionalism that define America's Emergency Medical Services. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been especially grateful for EMS personnel, who define what it means to be on the frontlines of our response. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics have stepped up to the challenge, serving Americans in need and often putting their own lives at risk to help preserve the health of others. These courageous men and women are trained to provide vital medical services in a broad range of settings, and they do so every day in our neighborhoods, our homes, and our streets, from dense cities to small rural towns.

"Under President Trump, HHS has recognized the high-value care provided by EMS and other medical first responders through the introduction of the Emergency Triage, Treat, and Transport (ET3) payment model, which will pay participating first responders for a broader range of emergency services, in settings that make sense for the patient. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump Administration will continue to provide these frontline heroes with the flexibility, equipment, and support they need to do their lifesaving work."

Read Secretary Azar's remarks on the launch of the ET3 payment model: https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/secretary/speeches/2019-speeches/remarks-at-et3-announcement.html

