My First Card – Get Your Kids Financially Savvy to Live Post Covid19
The Payment2.0 team has planned to launch "My First Card" in Singapore & India presently where they believe not just acceptance but wide usage will be adapted.
Think of these cards like pay-as-you-go mobiles, your child cant spend more than the load, Also don't worry that your child wont be able to use their cards in lots of places with many restrictions.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My First Card – Get Your Kids financially savvy to live Post Covid19
— Rohan F. Britto
Redefining the way pocket money is spent
If you have kids under the age of 18 then a card could be a great alternative to cash to teach them how to spend wisely. Plus, you can set spending limits and monitor what your child is spending on, giving peace of mind too.
Bengaluru based Payments2.0 has geared itself technically with an innovative approach to address our next generation and get them financially savvy in the post covid world with their digital payment card exclusively targeted to kids called “My First Card”
The Payment2.0 team has strategically planned to launch this card in 2 of the best economies "Singapore and India" presently where they believe not just acceptance but wide usage will be adapted.
myFirstCard is focussed on providing a smart way to manage and spend pocket money. Attracting the young and teen lifestyle, myFirstCard completely enhances the pocket money experience with complete peace of mind for the parents.
Some much needed features will be
• A Debit Card without the need of a savings account – Yes that’s True!
• Digital convenience of carrying pocket money – safe!
• Mobile app that gives complete analysis of spend – Great tool!
• Payments are secure, simple and fun!
• Parents can keep track and control all transactions – limiting liability
Mitish Chitnavis – Chief Architect at Payments2.0 sheds some light below on ease of use and control.
He says My First Card helps children to spend and manage their pocket money with their own personalized card and app to track their transactions in real time. Parents can control limits, budgets and track their transactions, load money and even instantly lock the card if stolen or lost with their own app in the palm of their hand.
Why Should I Get a Card for My Child?
It's a good question. What's the point when cash is just as good? Or is it? With 77% of all UK sales made by cards in 2016 (UK Cards Association) and 98% of adults holding a debit card in 2019 (UK Finance), and most importantly with our new post Covid digital era, it's clear that having some kind of card and knowing how to use it is important for the kids at the earliest.
Rohan F. Britto, Director – International Development further quipped “Think of these cards like pay-as-you-go mobiles, your child cant spend more than the load allocated, Also don't worry that your child wont be able to use their cards in lots of places with many restrictions in place keeping them safe at all times.
We all want our children to become confident and responsible adults. But when it comes to pocket money, we may not always have the necessary tools to help them understand and manage it properly.
With myFirstCard and associated myFirstCard app, you stay in control as the child learns how to spend and manage pocket money. Attracting the young and teen lifestyle, shifting them from cash to digital transactions at an early age.
Focussed on providing a smart personalized way to manage and spend pocket money. Reloadable prepaid card with unique spend and budget controls you can decide where myFirstCard can be used including ATM withdrawals when in need of cash.
myFirstCard is a unique way of letting children manage their pocket money.
About Payments2.0
Payments2.0 building the next generation payments solution.
We are addressing the opportunities in the emerging markets building an alternate banking ecosystem helping the unbanked with a better choice that is simple, helping them save and transfer all with the convenience at the click of a button.
We provide retail financial products, including universal payment platform, multi-currency digital wallets, Stored Value card solutions on a secure digital banking platform.
Born out of a brain storming idea to change the way payments are made today, Payments2.0 is started by ex-bankers with experience in Banking, Payments, Cards, Digital wallets and Information security domains.
Our goal is to create a secure, trusted and easy to use global payment solutions.
Website: www.payments2.com
Rohan F. Britto
Rijndlpay Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+971 55 635 0635
email us here