COVID 19 DRIVE THRU BBQ MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EVENT GIVES FREE PPE’S TO LOCAL BLACK BUSINESSES AND NURSES

A local black owned law firm has joined the #BEMYB.A.I. Campaign to purchase PPE’s to give away for FREE to black businesses and nurses impacted by COVID 19.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A local black owned personal injury law firm has joined a new initiative called the #BEMYB.A.I. Campaign to raise money to purchase PPE’s to give away for FREE to black businesses and healthcare workers who are impacted by COVID 19. Champion Personal Injury Firm managing partner, Mr. Sean Campbell stated, “ During COVID 19 there is an increasing need of protection for our most vulnerable community that have been disproportionately affected by COVID 19 deaths, which is our focus area with the PPE giveaway. We feel that providing needed PPE’s to black businesses trying to reopen and nurses in our local nursing homes and hospitals will assist in stabilizing our local businesses, protect our most vulnerable citizens which are the elderly and medical staff and will also show our firms commitment to the black community in Georgia during COVID 19 and beyond.”The Drive-Thru BBQ and FREE PPE giveaway has brought together local black businesses, local labor union and candidates for elected office. The event will feature BBQ prepared by local labor union CWA President Emeritus, Mr. Walter Andrews, organized by local candidate for Georgia Senate D39, Linda Pritchett and venue hosted by local black business owner Ms. Harriet Bryant of the 50 Yard Line Sports Bar on historic Old National Hwy. The Drive-Thru BBQ event is scheduled for May 22, 2020 from 12 pm – 2 pm and will provide 1000 pairs of gloves, 25 gowns and 160 N95 masks for FREE to all black businesses with valid Georgia Secretary of State Business Registration and hospital or nurse staff with valid ID. The FREE BBQ dinners will be provided via a drive thru line for local residents that provide valid ID with a South Fulton address.In a time of social distancing when families need food and may not be able to gather the Champion Personal Injury Firm is providing an opportunity for unity of the black community by protecting local black business from COVID 19 and connecting black people globally through the #BEMYB.A.I. Campaign to “Be About It”. The organizer of the campaign stated, “ Our global campaign to give FREE PPE’s to the black community during COVID 19 is proud to have the Champion Personal Injury Firm to be our first $5K donor and has set the bar for the type of community giving we can provide to our communities in need and to affectively strengthen the black community post COVID 19.”For more information on the Champion Personal Injury Firm please call 470-725-3950 and visit www.bemybai.com to join the FREE PPE campaign for the black community.###