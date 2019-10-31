FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN MILLENNIAL WOMAN TO CREATE A SMALL BUSINESS INVESTMENT TOUR FOR BLACKS IN WEST AFRICA

This African American single mother of four has created a small business incubator for blacks in West Africa to build a global black ecosystem for the future.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in the early 1980’s Ms. Davisha L. Johnson is owner of several successful businesses in the United States and has recently taken her business model to the International Marketplace through the creation of the Ghana Investment Tour . She has embraced globalization by being a champion for black millennials of the Diaspora in doing business in Africa. Her investment tour is not like anything of it’s kind because it is focused on African Americans doing business with Ghanaians as Ms. Johnson states “I am building a black ecosystem globally so we can bridge the gap and create economic stability for our own people here and abroad through small business.”In the last 8 months Ms. Johnson has traveled through 3 African countries and visited Ghana twice. After her first 10 day visit back in March of this year she created the tour on the flight back to the U.S. and has just successfully completed the first tour this past weekend where an African American man who is also a millennial with a background in cyber security from Atlanta, Georgia participated in the tour and left Ghana investing in 4 different businesses. “SME’s are the life blood of any stable economic base and with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo initiative of the Year of Return and the amount of potential growth, ease of doing business and determination to have a “Plan B”, Ghana is the perfect place.” Johnson says. The Ghana Investment Tour takes up to 10 black investors from anywhere in the world to Ghana to invest in small to medium sized businesses with Ghanaian business owners that even includes startups.As CEO of D.L. Johnson Consulting Agency , LLC which is a political consulting and brand management firm based in Atlanta, Georgia this 38 year old single mother of four has connected globalization to entrepreneurship in a way that is accessible, engaging and inspirational. “From the black millennial business owner to retiree looking to diversify or the minimum wage worker in rural Montana the Ghana Investment Tour offers investment for black people to build legacies for our future. Every other race does it so I just wanted to create the environment for black people globally. Africa is where wealth has been built for centuries and it’s time to #takebackafrica.” Johnson explainsMs. Johnson is a typical millennial and is very busy juggling multiple hats being the chief of staff to Honorable Sandra G. Scott of the Georgia State House of Representatives District 76, Global Project Specialist for the Global African Business Association and CEO of two U.S. based companies, D.L. Johnson Consulting Agency, LLC and the Cooperative Executive Management Team , LLC focused on black farmers, global agri-business and trade and one international business called D.L.J. Company Limited that does exportation, processing and manufacturing in Ghana, West Africa. Ms. Johnson plans on traveling to at least three other African countries to create investment tours by the end of 2020. She plans to move to Africa permanently by 2021 as she says that “Africa is Everything!”For more information on the Ghana Investment Tour please visit https://ghanainvestmenttour.com ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.