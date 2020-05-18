This Week on Monday Morning Radio: Doors That Won’t Expose Employees or Guests to Coronavirus
Elbows, knees & toes: Just three ways that people in the COVID-19-age attempt to work around touching germ-infested door handles. But there is a much better way
We're all walking around scared to death to touch something. If you can take that high touchpoint and make it safe, that’s a good investment to help us all get back to what we want, which is normal. ”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America begins to reopen for business in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a significant obstacle for many employees and customers remains: doors, especially bathroom doors.
The dilemma is, how can workers or guests visit public bathrooms without having to come in contact with door handles, which may be teeming with germs?
Dave Jabas, a veteran entrepreneur and locksmith, has the straightforward answer on this week’s edition of Monday Morning Radio, the popular business-to-business podcast.
The episode is available to stream or download for free from: https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/mondaymorningradio/Touch_Free_Doors.mp3
Jabas, owner of WholeSaleLocks.com and one of the nation’s foremost experts on touch-free doors, tells host Dean Rotbart that today’s motorized hardware allows for touch-less doors in virtually every location, including exterior entrances, bathrooms, interior offices, and even high-security areas.
“This is my 44th year in the door hardware industry, and I have specialized in electrified door hardware for 35 of those years,” Jabas says. “I can guide anyone through the maze of options and help them find the right hardware for their door.”
While owners and managers getting back to business after the COVID-19 lockdown have many urgent priorities – and doors aren’t likely the first to come to mind – Jabas says there is a strong business argument for investing in touch-free doors.
“We're all walking around right now, scared to death to touch something,” Jabas tells Rotbart. “If you can take that high touchpoint and make it safe, that’s a good investment to help us all get back to what we want, which is normal.”
“Dave’s business card really should read, ‘Problem-Solver,’” Rotbart says, describing the Apple Valley, Minnesota, entrepreneur as living proof that you don’t need to work in Silicon Valley or have an Ivy League MBA to be a business innovator and visionary.
Jabas and WholeSaleLocks.com serve commercial clients throughout the United States, offering highly personalized and touch-free solutions designed around the specific space, purpose, and foot traffic frequency of passageways.
“I have a solution for every environment,” Jabas says. “One of them is right for yours.”
Jabas invites prospective clients to phone him or his team members directly at 1-800-508-6889 or visit his touch-free doors page at: https://wholesalelocks.com/collections/touch-free-doors.
Finding the best solution for your facility is a simple process, thanks to WholesaleLocks.com. Using a smartphone camera, Jabas asks customers to take six pictures of any door they would like to make touch-free, including the edge of the door, the edge of the door frame, and the front and back of the frame. Specific instruction can be found at: https://wholesalelocks.com/pages/touch-free-doors.
“That’s all it takes. Send us the six photos, and you’ll have your touch-free hardware estimate in just one business day,” he promises. Photos can also be sent by text to 952-836-5174.
Monday Morning Radio was launched in June 2012 by Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former reporter with The Wall Street Journal. The weekly podcast features some of the country’s most innovative business owners and experts.
It is available for free from Apple Podcasts or directly from http://MondayMorningRadio.com.
The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.
Coming later this year, Monday Morning Radio will launch a new online community and podcast – Small Business Paramedics – featuring specific insights and advice provided to founders, owners, and managers of small businesses.
The “paramedics,” each of whom are widely recognized for their expertise, will weigh in on a variety of topics, including: human resources, financing, taxes, inventory control, real estate, facilities, fraud, intellectual property, branding, government regulations, exit strategies, and many more.
Jabas has been named to serve as the community’s workplace safety and security paramedic, available to help you shield your facilities and protect your peace of mind.
Those interested in serving on the paramedics’ crew can visit http://SmallBusinessParamedics.com – which is still under construction – to learn more.
