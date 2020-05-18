This Week on Monday Morning Radio: Doors That Won’t Expose Employees or Guests to Coronavirus

Touch-Free Door Expert Dave Jabas, Owner of WholesaleLocks.com Dean Rotbart, Monday Morning Radio Host It's easy to open well-trafficked doors with the wave of a hand. MondayMorningRadio.com SmallBusinessParamedics.com

Elbows, knees & toes: Just three ways that people in the COVID-19-age attempt to work around touching germ-infested door handles. But there is a much better way

We're all walking around scared to death to touch something. If you can take that high touchpoint and make it safe, that’s a good investment to help us all get back to what we want, which is normal. ” — Dave Jabas