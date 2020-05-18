St. Petersburg Doctor Adds Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic to Growing Practice

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has extended its services to include an urgent care clinic with walk-in appointments.

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has extended its services to include an urgent care clinic with walk-in appointments. The enhanced services come as result of patient requests amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new services will be offered in addition to their current offerings and additional medical providers will be hired to provide care. DOCS Outside the Box! current offerings include primary care, women's care, and holistic care by appointment and via telemedicine options.

The walk-in and urgent care clinic will be co-located at DOCS current location of 8950 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St N in Saint Petersburg, FL. The clinic will provide treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains, strains, colds and the flu, while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals.

DOCS Outside the Box! will continue to offer testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19. They offer three individual tests – COVID – 19 PCR, COVID – 19 Stool PCR, and COVID – 19 Antibody. COVIS – 19 PCR lets you know within 24 hours if you have the virus, COVID – 19 PCR Stool determines if you are still transmitting the virus, and COVID – 19 Antibody confirms if you have had past exposure/infection and possible immunity. These labs can be drawn at DOCS Outside the Box! office or in-home using DOCS mobile service.

“Coronavirus taught us that we need to provide more agile care for our patients,” said Lana Garner, DOM. “We have been operating under a walk-in urgent care model for several weeks and wanted to formally make it available to our patients.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.

