Recruiting for Good Sponsors The Foodie Games Creative Competitions for LA Kids
Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Pampering Mom Rewards
Since 1998 Companies Have Entrusted and Retained Us to Find Talented Value Driven Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com
Kids Participate in Fun Photography Competition to Earn Invites for Special 4th of July Donut Party for Good
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions for awesome kids in LA.
Official launch of The Foodie Games is on July 4th Invite Only Donut Party in Santa Monica. Middle School kids can participate in creative photography competition (between May 18th and June 19th) to earn invites for special party.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Building on our success of Kids Get Paid to Eat social project; we decided to create fun competitions that inspired participation for kids that love creative writing, drawing, and photography. The Foodie Games will be a delightful way for kids to impress their parents, peers, and even themselves. We love to teach kids, real life values thru game play; in life, if you want a great paying job, you need to compete for it."
How to Participate in The Foodie Games
Competitions will be for kids between 5-15 years old; who live in Los Angeles.
1. Kids will create all the content to compete (based on an honor system).
2. Creative competitions will be age appropriate to create equal playing field.
3. Every couple of weeks, we will come out with a new competition, and new reward.
First competition (photography contest) starts on May 18th to June 19th; winners will be invited to special 4th of July Donut Party for Good in Santa Monica.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Where did the inspiration for the Foodie Games come from? Every 4 years, I go to the Olympics. And unfortunately, the Japan Games were postponed; so I decided to create a whole slew of creative competitions, and challenges. The Foodie Games will be co-created with kids who participated in Kids Get Paid to Eat social project. The Games...will be unique creative experiences, and the awards will also be certified fresh. The games are cost free for competing kids. Kids just use their create talent to compete, participate, and win."
About
Starting on May 18th, 2020 and throughout the Summer, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games. The purpose is to instill positive life+work values thru fun creative competitions. Kids Participate in Creative Competitions to Win Entry to VIP Foodie Parties + Shopping Goodies + Exclusive Mom Pampering Rewards. www.TheFoodieGames.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and The Foodie Games for kids.
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 16th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
