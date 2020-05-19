Global Infection Control Consultants LLC teams with local company to fight COVID-19
Two innovative companies form a strategic relationship to fight the current COVID-19 pandemic
Bringing safe, organic based solutions to disease control is here.”BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Infection Control Consultants LLC, a local company with global experience controlling the spread of infectious diseases in buildings has formed a strategic relationship with Dust Solution Inc., also a local company. Global Infection Control Consultants LLC developed and manufactures the world's leading organic based, non-GMO, alcohol free anti-pathogenic solution. The product, branded as Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution has proved to be effective in combating over 150 individual pathogens including fungi, bacteria, yeasts and viruses It was recently tested and designated as 99.99% effective against the Betacoronavirus Species COVID-19. Global Infection Control Consultants LLC also developed a proprietary module that will automatically infuse the product into a buildings HVAC system to disinfect the system, leaving a residual coating to combat any airborne pathogens passing through the system, including Betacoronavirus Species COVID-19. Dust Systems Inc. designed and built a portable unit to facilitate infusing Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution into the general building interior for added protection or for emergency use. The combination of proprietary technology will allow building owners, regardless of building type or use to provide a healthy, safe indoor environment. The technology combination allows Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution to be used to protect vehicles such as Police, Fire, EMT and Public Transportation systems. It is currently utilized by the local Bluffton, SC Police Department for decontamination of Police vehicles and protection of Officers. "Bringing safe, organic based solutions to disease control is here."
— Arthur V. Martin Ph.D.
Global Infection Control Consultants LLC is headed by Arthur V. Martin, Ph.D. Dr. Martin has dedicated his 40+ years work and global experience to providing natural based, organic solutions to disease control.
