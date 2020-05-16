Peters Calls For Investigation Of Horsford

If Allegations Are True Horsford Should Resign

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, announced he is calling for an investigation of Congressman Steven Horsford over allegations that he had paid a mistress to silence her from coming forward with details of their extramarital affair. Peters says that if the allegations are proven true, Horsford should resign at once. Gabriela Linder, known as “Love Jones”, came forward and said she and Horsford were involved in an extramarital affair. Linder further stated that Horsford offered her financial support, introduced her to political connections, and filmed a segment for her young son’s YouTube show using his congressional staff.

“Congressman Horsford should be immediately investigated over these allegations of financial payoffs, and, if the allegations are true, resign at once,” said Sam Peters. “It is especially horrendous that Horsford is focused on a cover up of an extramarital affair while his focus should be on his congressional responsibility during the current pandemic and economic downturn greatly affecting his constituents.

“Public service is a sacred trust and something I take very seriously. While I served in the United States Air Force, we learned and lived by the core values of integrity, service, and excellence. When I am in Congress, I will uphold the integrity of the office and represent the constituents of Nevada with these same values,” continued Peters. “If Congressman Horsford violated this sacred trust, he must resign immediately.”

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.



