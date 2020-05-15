Crystal Bowls Sound Bath Sound Healing Sound Meditation

More Sound Bath and Crystal Bowls Sound Healing Videos Premiering on Heart Alchemy Yoga, featuring performances by world renowned sound healer, Guy Douglas

This is an extra special crystal bowl performance, that will help people relax, rejuvenate and sleep better as well a reduce stress” — Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sound Bath and Sound healing videos keep on coming as Heart Alchemy Yoga continues distributing the highest quality Sound Meditation videos on YouTube. These videos are helping millions around the globe, relax, meditate, sleep and reduce anxiety.

The third in the series with Guy Douglas and Sound Meditation Presents, Heart Alchemy is releasing it's first 4K sound bath, featuring a special set of crystal bowls tuned to 432hz and producing naturally occurring binaural beats.

"This is an extra special crystal bowl performance, that will help people relax, rejuvenate and sleep better as well a reduce stress”— Darren Kramer

Guy is one of the world's top sound healing performers and leads a group of sound healing musicians, performing a "Sound Healing Symphony" around the world. Their instrumentation features crystal bowls, gongs, tibetan bowls, chimes, ASMR, sound meditations and more.

The new video, being released on 5/23 is a deep healing sound bath features Guy and his partner Raven, playing crystal bowls, gongs, indigenous flute and a variety of instruments to produce a deeply spiritual and relaxing texture. This video is certain to help viewers attain a meditative mind, provide anxiety relief and calm the mind utilizing deeo healing vibrations.

The video can be found at the following link: https://youtu.be/oLjqx0Qu1T8

Check out our playlist of Sound Healing videos on our playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PHsFBqSsTvT4xqjqLytMF8

Subscribe and ring the bell as we will release a new sound healing video each week in our quest of offer a full library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About Guy Douglas:

Guy Douglas, Music director of "Sound Meditation Presents", has been working with gongs and other sound healing instruments for over 15 years.

He's been involved with the healing power of music his entire life: writing, recording, producing and performing. He believes in an the eastern philosophy of music that helps clear dormant pathways to open the heart.

Guy Douglas co-founded the original Conduit Center in 2008, the first center for sound healing on the east coast. He's also the creator of The Breathwork Sound Bath, The Gong Chair, Gong Flow Yoga and The Holistic Chamber of Sound.

Since moving to California, he's performed at hundreds of events, and gonged thousands of people- and loved every last one of them.

http://www.gongguy.com

http://www.soundmeditationpresents.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing vidoes, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Crystal Bowls Sound Bath Sound Healing and Sound Meditation Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.