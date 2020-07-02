Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Washington to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-If the Veteran had Heavy Asbestos Exposure

"If you husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you know he had asbestos exposure in the Navy please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 and who now has lung cancer to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The vast majority of Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000-even if they smoked cigarettes.

The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington State. https://Washington.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers in Bremerton, Seattle and Tacoma, nuclear power plant workers including workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site, hydroelectric workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers along Washington’s Coast and Puget Sound, aerospace or commercial airplane factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.