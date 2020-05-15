Two Kentucky businesses come together to deliver lunch to hospital staff that treated Kentucky’s Covid-19 Patient Zero

Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana, KY) was the recipient of this generous donation that took place during Hospital Appreciation Week.

Harrison County means a lot to me and my family, as does this hospital. The healthcare workers are working day in and out with COVID patients and we just wanted to say, thank you.” — Steve Judy, President-Judy Construction Co.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judy Construction Co. , the Cynthiana based construction company has partnered with Blue Grass Hospitality Group out of Lexington, to deliver lunch for the entire staff at Harrison Memorial Hospital . Lunch will be provided for approximately 260 staff members. In accordance with social distancing and safety guidelines, BHG will be providing the lunch via pick-up in a designated outdoor location on the hospital grounds, where staff members can choose from a selection of popular menu items offered at the BHG’s iconic Malones eatery. Harrison Memorial was the first hospital in Kentucky to treat a Covid-19 patient. The first reported case in Kentucky, Kentucky’s patient zero, was an employee at the Walmart in Cynthiana. Judy Construction Co. was founded in Cynthiana KY in 1974. It is the largest Water and Waste Water treatment plant contractor in the State. Steve Judy, the Company’s president, is a former board member of Harrison Memorial Hospital and continues to donate time and resources to service the needs of the Hospital and the surrounding community. Bluegrass Hospitality Group , one of the largest restaurant groups in the state, is matching the donation made by Judy Construction Co. to cover the cost associated with lunch. The “Serving Our Heroes” initiative was set up to be able to say ‘thank you’ to as many people as possible. With the partnership of neighbors and businesses, Bluegrass Hospitality Group (BHG) is spreading hope and hospitality to those continuing to serve the community during this time. Over the last five weeks, 25 businesses have partnered to provide over 4,000 meals to essential workers.The lunch will be offered on Friday May 15, 2020 from 11am-2pm at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, KY.For more information or media inquiries: press@hgpink.com



