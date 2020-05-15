Maggie Grove of Heart Alchemy releases Bikram Yoga Standing Deep Breathing Video (hot yoga)

Bikram Yoga Standing Deep Breathing with Maggie Grove

Maggie Grove of Heart Alchemy releases Bikram Yoga Standing Deep Breathing Video. Maggie is the #1 Bikram Yoga teacher on YouTube.

This new Standing Deep Breathing tutorial will give our subscribers an in-depth practice they can do every day, even if they don't have time for yoga” — Darren Kramer

The first breathing exercise in Bikram Yoga / Hot Yoga is Standing Deep Breathing. We sometimes call this Pranayama, even though, technically, Pranayama is the Sanskrit name given to all yoga-related breath work.

Standing Deep Breathing consists of two repeated sets of inhales and exhales while synchronizing head, arm and shoulder movements.

Check out Maggie's Standing Deep Breathing video here: https://youtu.be/bzsDPO6V88U

These are the Benefits of Bikram Yoga Standing Deep Breathing / Pranayama:

*Improves the circulation of oxygenated blood throughout the body

*Helps the body start to warm

*Helps lungs reach maximum expansion capacity

*Loosens the tightness of the shoulders and neck to prepare for Half Moon Pose

*Relieves emotional irritability and relaxes the mind

*Helps to prevent asthma, shortness of breath, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema

*Helps practitioners build concentration and focus for Bikram class



About Maggie Grove

Maggie began her yoga journey over 15 years ago while living in New York City. She had a successful career as an actress, working along side actresses such as Chloe Seivgny and Mischa Barton to name a few. But there was an inner longing for something more. Maggie came down with a virus that took over her body for several weeks. The virus was diagnosed as stress induced. This led Maggie to her fist yoga class. Such clarity and peace came to her that she never turned back.

Bikram Yoga Chelsea just opens 4 blocks from her 400 sq ft apartment. Maggie became a regular -she loved connecting with her body through movement and finding peace of mind. Under the guidance of studio owner John Golterman, Maggie got certified in Bikram Yoga 2005. She taught in Bikram studios throughout New York City for several years.

Her acting career brought her to Los Angeles. She continued to teach Bikram Yoga while acting in various films and commercials. She became a certified Kundalini Yoga Instructor at Yoga West during this period.

Maggie married a musician. Knowing children were on her horizon, she completed The Khalsa Way Prenatal Yoga training. Studying with Tej Khalsa and Gurmuhk, this training inspired Maggie to become a birth and post partum doula. She has guided numerous women through childbirth for over 10 years. Maggie then began teaching Prenatal Yoga, Mommy & Me Yoga, and Power Yoga at The Yoga Collective in Santa Monica & Yoga West among various other studios.

During this time Maggie yearned for more knowledge on holistic living. Naturally this brought her to Ayurveda - the sister science of yoga. After completing her DASc in 2008 through Kerala Ayurveda, she studied in various ayurvedic clinics throughout Pune, India. Maggie currently conducts private consultations to help bring individuals back into balance physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Yoga has remained the one constant in her life. Yoga is her lighthouse...continously bringing her back to her inner light and strength.

Maggie is honored to guide you on your yoga journey.

Maggie currently has 2 children and resides in Long Beach, CA.

Find Maggie on: http://www.maggiegrove.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/maggiegrove2017

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing vidoes, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com



