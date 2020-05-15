Secretary Azar Statement on National Hospital Week

May 10 through 16, 2020, marks National Hospital Week. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement recognizing the contributions of hospitals and their frontline workers:

“America’s hospitals, from major urban research centers to rural institutions, have answered their country’s call throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone who staffs America’s hospitals—from doctors and nurses to everyone who keeps these institutions clean and supplied—has worked tirelessly and heroically to keep America’s hospitals running and patients cared for. America’s hospitals and their workers have been stressed, but through dedication and creativity, they have not been overwhelmed.

“The Trump Administration has shipped tons of personal protective equipment to hospitals, secured more than $175 billion in aid for healthcare providers, and created huge opportunities for hospitals to creatively surge capacity and keep patients safe. This week, President Trump announced a plan to modernize the Strategic National Stockpile to provide a much more effective resource for protecting healthcare providers during future pandemics. Through the most trying time our healthcare system has ever faced, we will continue helping America’s hospitals meet this emergency and get Americans the care they need.”

Selected Major Actions to Support America’s Hospitals