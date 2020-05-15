Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission Implements Phase II Planning

7/14/2015 10:45:56 AM

The Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission, made up of community leaders reviewing child welfare in southern Nevada, will move toward implementing recommendations announced in March to address deficiencies in the Clark County child welfare system and courts. In Phase II, seven subcommittees have been formed to advance the seven recommendations made by the Commission. The subcommittees are:

Subcommittee I: Reasonable Efforts Decision-Making

Subcommittee II: Child Welfare Agency Process Reform

Subcommittee III: Court System Process Reform

Subcommittee IV: Meaningful Representation and Voice in the Process from the Initiation of Proceedings

Subcommittee V: Selection, Retention, Training and Ongoing Professional Development for all Stakeholders

Subcommittee VI: Public Education

Subcommittee VII: Collaboration for Systemic Reform

The Commission recommendations focus on the temporary housing of children removed from their homes, an examination of why relatives are not having children released to them, the shortage of quality foster homes, and long court calendars for child welfare cases.

“In Phase II, the real work begins,” said Justice Nancy M. Saitta, Commission Chairperson. “The subcommittees will create strategies to improve the system based on national best practices and the suggestions provided to the Commission by system stakeholders and the public.”

The following individuals make up the Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission: Justice Nancy M. Saitta, Supreme Court of Nevada; County Commissioner Susan Brager; former Assembly Speaker and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Executive Director Barbara Buckley; Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman; Nevada Human Health and Services Director Amber Howell; the Honorable Deborah Schumacher (Ret.), Second Judicial District Court – Family Division; Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson; Clark County Assistant County Manager Jeff Wells; and, Thom Reilly, Director, Morrison Institute of Public Policy, Professor, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University.