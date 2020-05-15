Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission Strives to Implement Recommendations

9/29/2015 3:43:36 PM

The Supreme Court Blue Ribbon for Kids Commission is relying on various resources as it tackles reforming the Clark County child welfare system and courts. The State of Nevada, Washoe County, and various Clark County agencies are working together to ensure children feel safe and the system meets national standards, the Committee learned at its September meeting.

"There is a lack of understanding in the community about what child welfare is and does,” said Justice Nancy Saitta, chairperson of the Commission. “This work enables us to look at what has been done and what needs to be done in the future.”

The Commission is taking its recommendations approved in March and looking for action items that can be accomplished by December 2016. The Commission is reviewing training for child welfare directors, judges, and attorneys. It also is reviewing public education to improve the public’s understanding of the child welfare system.

“The kids in the system deserve our attention,” said Saitta. “Normal childhood experiences for all foster kids should be our goal.”

Subcommittees will continue to meet and discuss strategies for implementing the recommendations of the Commission.

A full list of Commission Recommendations can be found at the following website: http://nvcourts.gov/AOC/Committees_and_Commissions/Blue_Ribbon_for_Kids/Overview/.