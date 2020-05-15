New Webcast! Ethics in the Courtroom for Court Interpreters

11/28/2017 1:54:15 PM Ethics in the Courtroom for Court Interpreters is now available via on-demand video. This course is designed for all credentialed court interpreters and prospective court interpreters. However, judicial officers, quasi-judicial officers and court staff are also invited to view the training. (more…)

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.