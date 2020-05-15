CourtCall Video Remote Interpreting Demonstration

3/14/2018 11:39:11 AM The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) invites interested individuals to attend a Video Remote Interpreting Demonstration at the Elko Courthouse at 10 a.m. on March 27, 2018. The presentation will demonstrate a video remote interpreting system provided by CourtCall. The demonstration will last approximately an hour and observers will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns.

