CourtCall Video Remote Interpreting Demonstration
3/14/2018 11:39:11 AM
The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) invites interested individuals to attend a Video Remote Interpreting Demonstration at the Elko Courthouse at 10 a.m. on March 27, 2018. The presentation will demonstrate a video remote interpreting system provided by CourtCall. The demonstration will last approximately an hour and observers will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns.
