27 Judges Receive Nevada Educational Awards

4/26/2018 11:05:54 AM

Twenty-seven Nevada judges have received awards for educational achievements earned through judicial education. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) provides judges continuing education programs to ensure a competent and professional judiciary.

“Nevada citizens deserve to feel confident their judges hand down the best decisions,” said Chief Justice Michael L. Douglas. “These awards demonstrate a commitment by Nevada judges to obtain knowledge about changes in the law and judicial practices.”

The honored judges represent limited jurisdiction courts, general jurisdiction courts, and appellate courts.

Two Supreme Court Justices and a Senior Justice received Outstanding Achievement in Judicial Education Awards for having completed 1,000 hours of judicial education. The AOC awarded Chief Justice Michael L. Douglas, Justice Michael A. Cherry, and Senior Justice Deborah Agosti with this award.

Five judges received Distinguished Judicial Education Awards for achieving 640 hours of education. The limited jurisdiction judges receiving the award were: Judge Elizabeth Chabot, Paradise Valley Justice Court; Judge Teri Feasel, Carlin Justice / Municipal Courts; Judge Steven McMorris, East Fork Justice Court; and, Senior Judge Barbara Nethery, Elko Township Justice / Municipal Courts. The general jurisdiction judge receiving the award was Judge Jerome Polaha, Second Judicial District Court.

The AOC presented 14 judges Advanced Judicial Education Awards for earning 440 hours of education credits. They are Senior Judge James Anderson, Austin Township Justice Court, Judge Darryll Dodenbier, Bunkerville Township Justice Court, Judge Michael Lister, Fallon Municipal Court, Judge Patricia Lynch, Reno Justice Court, Judge Mike Richards, New River Township Justice Court, Judge E. Alan Tiras, Incline Village Justice Court, Judge Ryan Toone, Mesquite Township Justice Court, Judge Camille Vecchiarelli, Dayton Township Justice Court, Judge Ann Zimmerman, Las Vegas Township Justice Court, Presiding Judge Bridget Robb, Second Judicial District Court, and Judges Michelle Leavitt, William Potter, Gloria Sturman, and Jennifer Togliatti, of the Eighth Judicial District Court.

Judicial Education Awards for 240 hours of judicial education went to five judges, including Judge Brian Boatman, East Line Township Justice / West Wendover Municipal Courts, Judge Letty Norcutt, Union Township Justice Court, Judge James Spoo, Sparks Municipal Court, Judge William “Bill” Kephart, Eighth Judicial District Court, and Judge John Schlegelmilch, Third Judicial District Court.