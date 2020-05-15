Court Improvement Program News and Report - 4th Quarter 2017

Received promising news regarding CIP funding. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) introduced the Continuing of Useful Resources to States Act or COURTS Act (H.R. 4461) to reauthorize and fully fund the three Court Improvement Program grants at the current level of $30 million for FY 2018 – FY 2022. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) introduced the companion bill in the Senate (S.2173). The reauthorization language in both bills was worked out with the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), however, so there should not be a recurrence of the interpretation problem we’ve had for FY 2017 and thus far in FY 2018. The CBO also estimates that the bills would have no cost.

To pay for the necessary offset, HR 4461 proposes a reduction in the TANF Contingency Fund, which was established to help states during economic downturns. As written in the legislation the reduction would be $200 million.