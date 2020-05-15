Court Improvement Program News and Report - 1st Quarter 2018

The Children’s Justice Act grant funded a 40-hour training of nine additional mediators in dependency mediation and will fund the May 31, 2018, 8-hour training of all dependency mediators on domestic violence in juvenile dependency cases. As a result of this tremendous increase in demand for dependency mediation, the VOCA grant funding was exhausted by mid-January. Using the Child Abuse and Neglect grant of $53,000, 45 mediations were conducted between mid-January through March. With $16,613 remaining from this grant, approximately another 32 mediations can be funded which will carry us through June when, hopefully, the next VOCA grant will begin on July 1, 2018. The JDMP continues to exist in month-to-month financial peril, even though it is providing the highest quality of services to victims of child neglect and abuse.