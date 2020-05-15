Court Improvement Program News and Report - 2nd Quarter 2018
7/30/2018 2:42:16 PM
During the past quarter (May through August, 2018), the Court Improvement Program (CIP) has focused on three primary strategies: improving timeliness to permanency for children; increasing judicial, attorney, and stakeholder’s knowledge and expertise; and building systemic capacity through continual quality improvement (CQI) and data exchange. CIP:
- Received notification that the Children’s Bureau released funding for both FFY 2018 Training and Data grants in the amount of $128,765 each. Nevada CIP had previously received FFY 2018 Basic CIP grant in the amount of $138,001.
- Registered 99 participants to complete the 5 modules of the on-line neglect and abuse training for attorneys practicing in dependency court, and 21 to complete the ICWA training.
- Hosted the statewide review of the Court Order Templates created by the CIP Court Order Template Subcommittee on May 7, 2018 from 12:15 to 2:15.
- Completed the review of and released, in partnership with DCFS, access to the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill’s Fostering Court Improvement Data Project in which AFCARS and NCANDS data are used to create a platform of shared data that the courts and child welfare agencies can collaboratively use to make informed decisions, manage operations, monitor performance and make systemic changes to improve outcomes for children and families.
- Continued full implementation of the Statewide Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program, a joint project between CIP and the Division of Child and Family Services. An advanced training on domestic violence for all 22 dependency mediators was conducted on May 31. Between July 1 and June 30, 2018, 193 mediations were conducted across the state compared to 92 in SFY 17. This is a 110% increase. The agreement rate thus far is 82% for the entire state.
- Wrote and submitted an application for the FY 2019 VOCA grant in the amount of $169,532 to sustain the Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program for the upcoming year. An award of $75,000 was received.
- Presented a session on “Improving Outcomes for Children and Families through Dependency Mediation” with Margaret Crowley at the NCJFCJ 81st Annual Conference.
- Completed and submitted the three CIP Strategic Plan updates and the FFY 2018 CIP Annual Report.
- Completed CIP’s portion of the Annual Programs and Services Report in collaboration with DCFS.
- Continued the follow-up Quality Hearing Study.Thus far, Dr. Alicia Summers and Dr. Sophie Gatowski with assistance from Kathie Malzahn-Bass reviewed case files in the participating judicial districts.
- Joined the Education IT Foster Care Work Group to explore how best to manage the Foster Care tab in the Nevada Department of Education’s (NDE) case management system, Infinite Campus, and Nevada-ize the core product in response to the data reporting requirements in Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). As a result of the work of the Statewide Collaborative on Education, Child Welfare, and the Courts, Infinite Campus and UNITY are communicating whenever a student becomes a foster child. This is another means to safeguard educational stability for students in foster care.
- Participated in the meetings of the Nevada Coalition to Prevent Sexual Exploitation of Children, the Nevada Children’s Commission and Indian Child Welfare regularly scheduled meetings.
- Assisted with organizing the CFSR focus groups for the judiciary, CASA, district attorneys and deputy attorneys general, parent’s attorneys, and children’s attorneys. Nevada had great and enthusiastic participation.
- Was interviewed during the Federal focus group visit as part of the 2018 Child and Family Services Review (CFSR). The interviewers were impressed with all that CIP has accomplished and with the collaboration between child welfare and CIP.
- Attended and participated in Community Improvement Council (CIC) meetings in the majority of the judicial districts throughout the State, providing support and information to assist with the implementation of their annual action plans developed during the 2016 and 2017 CIC Summits.
