Court Improvement Program News and Report - 2nd Quarter 2018

Joined the Education IT Foster Care Work Group to explore how best to manage the Foster Care tab in the Nevada Department of Education’s (NDE) case management system, Infinite Campus, and Nevada-ize the core product in response to the data reporting requirements in Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). As a result of the work of the Statewide Collaborative on Education, Child Welfare, and the Courts, Infinite Campus and UNITY are communicating whenever a student becomes a foster child. This is another means to safeguard educational stability for students in foster care.