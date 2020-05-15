Public Comments Sought for Revisions to Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure (NRCP)

10/15/2018 9:06:42 AM

The Nevada Supreme Court seeks public and attorney comments on proposed revisions to the Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure (NRCP). Comments can be filed with the Supreme Court in ADKT 0522, or emailed to NRCPcommittee@nvcourts.nv.gov.

The Supreme Court has set a public hearing at 10:00 a.m, Oct. 19, 2018, at the Supreme Court Courtroom in Las Vegas to review the proposed rule changes and consider public comment.

Over the past two years, the NRCP Committee has held regularly scheduled meetings to review the NRCP and make comprehensive changes to the rules. The agendas, minutes, and recommended revisions are publicly available at https://nvcourts.gov/AOC/Committees_and_Commissions/NRCP/Overview/.

The NRCP Committee’s preliminary recommendations for NRCP rule amendments have been filed with the Supreme Court in ADKT 0522, including amendments to Nevada Rules of Appellate Procedure (NRAP), and Nevada Electronic Filing and Conversion Rules (NEFCR). The ADKT can be found at http://caseinfo.nvsupremecourt.us/public/caseView.do?csIID=42567.

Interested parties can view the petition and exhibits at https://nvcourts.gov/Supreme/Rules/Amendments/Proposed/ADKT_0522__In_re__Committee_Update_and_Revise_NRCP/.