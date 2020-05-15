Trial Court Status Update - October 2018

10/18/2018 2:42:29 PM The Trial Court Technology Support staff are working on several projects to improve services to the Nevada courts participating on the Nevada Court System (NCS) as well as services to non-NCS courts for data exchanges to the Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). We look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance the NCS program.

