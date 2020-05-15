Court Improvement Program News and Report - 3rd Quarter 2018

10/24/2018 2:20:47 PM During the past quarter(August through October, 2018), the Court Improvement Program (CIP) has focused on three primary strategies: improving timeliness to permanency for children; increasing judicial, attorney, and stakeholder’s knowledge and expertise; and building systemic capacity through continual quality improvement (CQI) and data exchange. CIP: Hosted the 7th annual Community Improvement Council (CIC) Summit and Judicial Officers' Round Table. Judicial officers from all 11 judicial districts joined Justices Lidia Stiglich and Nancy Saitta, Ret. to discuss the changes required of the dependency courts to comply with the Families First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA), differences and similarities in documentation and court orders among the courts, hearing quality, and ethical considerations. The following two days, 85 participants representing the 11 judicial districts' multidisciplinary teams attended the 2018 CIC Summit to learn and discuss how to improve hearing quality for dependency cases, and to develop meaningful annual action plans to delineate how each court will improve its case processing and comply with FFPSA.

Received notification from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that Nevada's three CIP grant applications (Basic, Training, and Data) have been approved.

Continued to fully implement and expand the Statewide Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program, JDMP, a joint project between CIP and the Division of Child and Family Services. In just the first 3 months of the state fiscal year, between July 1, 2018 and September 29, 2018, 66 mediations were ordered across the state. This is an increase of 47% over the number of mediations ordered in the first 3 months of last fiscal year. As a result of the tremendous increase in demand for dependency mediation, program sustainability has become an issue to be addressed.

The Supreme Court is including an enhancement in the budget it will submit for the 2019 Legislative to fund the JDMP in order to help ensure sustainability.

Developed a domestic violence protocol for the JDMP

Conducted an 8-hour domestic violence training of the 22-mediator JDMP panel to ensure the mediators could recognize and manage domestic violence in the mediation setting.

Completed and presented the follow-up Quality Hearing Study for ten of the eleven district courts. The study compared the results of the original 2014 study to those of 2017. Significant improvement was noted in the processing of child neglect and abuse case processing.

Participated in the meetings of the Nevada Coalition to Prevent Sexual Exploitation of Children, the Nevada Children's Commission, the Nevada State Quality Improvement Committee, and Indian Child Welfare regularly scheduled meetings.

Attended and participated in Community Improvement Council (CIC) meetings in the majority of the judicial districts throughout the State, providing support and information to assist with the implementation of their annual action plans developed during the 2017 CIC Summit.

