Court Improvement Program News and Report - 4th Quarter 2018

Continued to fully implement and expand the Statewide Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program, JDMP, a joint project between CIP and the Division of Child and Family Services. In the second quarter of the state fiscal year, between October 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, 69 mediations were ordered across the state. This is an increase of 41% over the number of mediations ordered in the second quarter of last fiscal year. During this same period, the agreement rate remained at 82%.