Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office Suggests Online Course

5/23/2019 8:05:49 AM

The Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office of the Nevada Supreme Court urges individuals involved with or considering guardianship to take part in a new online course.

The training called, Finding the Right Fit: Decision-Making Supports and Guardianship is offered free-of-charge from the National Center for State Courts (NCSC). Individuals can find the course at https://eji.courtlms.org/. If you do not have access to a computer, your local library probably has one that you could use.

Finding the Right Fit provides a broad overview of decision-making help and the role of guardians. The goal of the training is to provide information and guidance on finding the right supports for someone’s needs, including:

Supporting someone in making choices about health, money, and lifestyle.

Discovering ways to allow someone to exercise independence.

Deciding whether to become a guardian, and how to support a person’s self-determination and decision-making as a guardian.

In particular, the training offers tips on how to identify and understand the risk of abuse, neglect, and exploitation that comes with any of the above options.

To help report guardianship abuse, the Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office has established a toll-free guardianship fraud hotline at (833) 421-7711.

The NCSC offers the course with support of the U.S. Department of Justice Elder Justice Initiative and the American Bar Association Commission on Law and Aging.