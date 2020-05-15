Court Improvement Program News and Report - 1st Quarter 2019

5/28/2019 10:41:36 AM

During the past quarter (January through March 2019), the Court Improvement Program (CIP) has focused on three primary strategies: improving timeliness to permanency for children; increasing judicial, attorney, and stakeholder’s knowledge and expertise; and building systemic capacity through continual quality improvement (CQI) and data exchange.

CIP and 9 judicial officers from across the state worked for two months with the child welfare agencies and other dependency stakeholders to develop the portion of the Nevada Program Improvement Plan (PIP) that addresses improving timeliness to achieving permanency.The 2018 Child and Family Services Review found Nevada to be out of substantial conformity with all seven outcomes and six of the seven systemic factors assessed.Nevada must submit a PIP to the Children’s Bureau by April 22, 2019 to achieve the required improvement on the measurement goals within two years or suffer an estimated penalty of $1,068,285.00. Four PIP Teams were created to develop the portions of the PIP on four goals:

Strengthen Safety for Children Promote Effective Communication Between Child Welfare and Families Achieve Timely Permanency Improve Statewide Child Welfare Quality Assurance

Court input was needed (required by the Children’s Bureau) to be able to effectively strategize how to achieve timely permanency. When CIP asked for volunteers the following judicial officers stepped-up: Master Okezie, Judge Lu, Master Mierins, Judge Montero, Master Carr, Judge Fairman, Judge Sullivan, Judge Young, and Judge Shirley. The entire Team worked tirelessly within a relentless schedule to achieve an amazing feat – develop a draft PIP document in less than 2 months.

CIP continued to fully implement and expand the Statewide Juvenile Dependency Mediation Program, JDMP, a joint project between CIP and the Division of Child and Family Services. In the third quarter of the state fiscal year, between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2019, 71 mediations were ordered across the state. During this same period, the agreement rate was 77% with only 2 no-shows.

CIP, also, participated in the meetings of the Indian Child Welfare, the DCFS CORE PIP Team, the Judicial Subcommittee for the FFPSA Committee, and the Children’s Bureau’s weekly NV-CFSR regularly scheduled meetings; and co-chaired the weekly meetings of the PIP Team 3, Achieving Timely Permanency

CIP attended and participated in Community Improvement Council (CIC) meetings in the majority of the judicial districts throughout the State, providing support and information to assist with the implementation of their annual action plans developed during the 2018 CIC Summit.