Supreme Court Seeks Foreclosure Mediators

7/29/2019 7:53:30 AM

The Supreme Court is seeking applications from people wishing to serve as a foreclosure mediator. Individuals appointed by the Supreme Court in 2017 will need to reapply as their 2-year appointments are expiring.

Each of the 17 District Courts in Nevada assign appointed mediators to cases when foreclosure case if filed and mediation is requested. The District Courts pay mediators $400 per case when mediation is complete.

Individuals interested in becoming an appointed foreclosure mediator should visit https://nvcourts.link/Foreclosure-Mediators to download an application and review the statewide foreclosure mediation rules. The qualified mediators should return a signed copy of the application (scan acceptable) to FMPMediator@nvcourts.nv.gov.

The Nevada Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) maintains the list of eligible mediators for the District Courts. The AOC will notify applicants if the Supreme Court appoints them as a foreclosure mediator. The Supreme Court requires appointed individuals to sign and follow the Mediator Model Code of Conduct.