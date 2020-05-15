Nevada Pretrial Risk Assessment Training Created for Nevada Justice System

9/17/2019 3:15:08 PM

The Supreme Court of Nevada, Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), has created training providing information about how to apply the Nevada Pretrial Risk Assessment (NPRA) tools. In March, the Supreme Court filed an order (ADKT 0539) requiring courts to use the NPRA in determining pre-trial release decisions and directed the AOC to create a statewide training program.

The AOC has created three training modules for judicial officers; court personnel and others responsible for filling out the assessment; and attorneys. Judges, attorneys, and staff involved with the NPRA pilot program participated in the development and presentation of these training webinars.

Per the March 21, 2019 ADKT 0539 order, judicial officers, court staff, and interested individuals/stakeholders must complete the NPRA training by December 21, 2019. The Nevada Supreme Court gave courts 18 months from the March 2019 order to start using the NPRA tools. The training requires access to the Distance Education Program’s (DEP) secure, password-protected website. For training specific to the roles:

Continuing Legal Education credit has been requested.

“Following two years of study and 16 months of testing the NPRA in a pilot program conducted statewide, the Committee to Study Evidence Pre-Trial Release recommended that the Supreme Court require the use of one of two Pre-Trial Release Assessment Tools in all courts in our state. The tools provide guidance to judges making pre-trial release decisions concerning the defendant’s attendance at future court appearances and community safety risk,” said Justice James W. Hardesty.

In Nevada, pretrial release is available for any person charged with a bailable offense "if it appears to the court that it can impose conditions on the person that will adequately protect the health, safety and welfare of the community and ensure that the person will appear at all times and places ordered by the court." [NRS 178.4851(1)].

The Committee to Study Evidence-Based Pretrial Release developed and tested the NPRA to assist judges in assessing whether a defendant is likely to show up for court and whether the defendant will be a danger if released.

“After consideration of the need for training and implementation issues, the Supreme Court adopted the Committee’s recommendation requiring use of one of the tools within 18 months of March 2019. I would like to thank the Administrative Office of the Courts and the judges and staff that prepared the training programs released today. Their input and the training programs will be critical to the successful implementation of the tools in all of our courts,” said Justice Hardesty.