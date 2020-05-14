Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program | Nebraska Department of Education
Funding for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) is available for the 2020-21 school year through the Food, Conservation and Energy Act of 2008 (Public Law 110-234). The program is designed to help create healthier school environments and combat childhood obesity. The FFVP expands the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience, increases their fruit and vegetable consumption, and can positively impact their present and future health. Funds provided to each school cover the costs associated with administering the program, including the cost of food, labor, supplies, and equipment costs. Nebraska will be awarded a specified amount for the grant period of July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021. The grant will be awarded to schools in two parts: July 1 – September 30, 2020 and October 1, 2019 – June 30, 2021.
Overview of USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program
Awarded schools offer fresh fruits and vegetables to students, at no cost to the students, during the school day. Schools must establish an implementation plan that includes service methods and frequency (serving a minimum of two days a week), integration of nutrition education, FFVP marketing and promotion and overall program administration and monitoring. Funding to each school will be based on the school’s enrollment for the participating grades. Per-student allocation will be $50-$54 for the 2020-2021 school year, with the schools that participate more than two times a week receiving more funds per student.
List of Eligible School Buildings
The school buildings listed in this spreadsheet qualify to apply for the FFVP grant based on the percentage of students eligible for free or reduced price meals as indicated in the school’s October 2020 school lunch claim for reimbursement.
FFVP Application
Each eligible school site interested in applying for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) must apply separately. The application may be completed by the school building or by the district’s central office on behalf of the school. If multiple school buildings in a single district are applying, even though some information may be common to all, answers should reflect the unique aspects of implementing the program in each building.
Please note that since the application allows multiple submissions for a given district with multiple sites, it does not save your progress. Thus, it is highly advisable that you review the application prior to submission and have all your responses ready at the time of online submission. You may access a printable copy of the application in its entirety here: PDF Reference Version of Application.
Also available is a fillable pdf reference version of the application, intended solely for internal district use: Fillable PDF Reference Version of the Application.
Only online applications submitted through the provided survey link will be accepted; no hard copy, electronic or PDF versions of grant applications will be accepted. Only one application per site is allowed. Access the online application link here: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3VMN0LwkBA5Uiu9
The deadline for schools to apply for FFVP for school year 2020-2021 is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.
The National School Lunch Act requires that applications to participate in FFVP include a signed certification of support by the school food service manager, school principal, and district superintendent (or equivalent position).
Site Certification and Signatures Fillable Form
Complete and upload this document to the online FFVP site application.
Sponsoring Authority Certification and Signatures Fillable Form
Complete and upload this document to the online FFVP site application.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.