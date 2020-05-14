Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program | Nebraska Department of Education

FFVP Application

Each eligible school site interested in applying for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) must apply separately. The application may be completed by the school building or by the district’s central office on behalf of the school. If multiple school buildings in a single district are applying, even though some information may be common to all, answers should reflect the unique aspects of implementing the program in each building.

Please note that since the application allows multiple submissions for a given district with multiple sites, it does not save your progress. Thus, it is highly advisable that you review the application prior to submission and have all your responses ready at the time of online submission. You may access a printable copy of the application in its entirety here: PDF Reference Version of Application.

Also available is a fillable pdf reference version of the application, intended solely for internal district use: Fillable PDF Reference Version of the Application.

Only online applications submitted through the provided survey link will be accepted; no hard copy, electronic or PDF versions of grant applications will be accepted. Only one application per site is allowed. Access the online application link here: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3VMN0LwkBA5Uiu9

The deadline for schools to apply for FFVP for school year 2020-2021 is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The National School Lunch Act requires that applications to participate in FFVP include a signed certification of support by the school food service manager, school principal, and district superintendent (or equivalent position).

Site Certification and Signatures Fillable Form

Complete and upload this document to the online FFVP site application.

Sponsoring Authority Certification and Signatures Fillable Form

Complete and upload this document to the online FFVP site application.