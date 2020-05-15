2/3/2020 12:00:00 AM

Child Support Obligations of Low-Income Payers

Pursuant to the Child Support Regulation R138-18 adopted on October 30, 2019, the AOC is required to publish annually the Schedule of Child Support Obligations for Low-Income Payers. The Schedule based upon the 2020 Federal Poverty Guidelines can be downloaded here:

2020 Child Support Obligation of Low-Income Payers

The prior year schedule for 2019 is available here:

2019 Child Support Obligation of Low-Income Payers

The Nevada child support guideline calculator, which is supported by the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), is available here: https://nvchildsupportguidelinescalculator.azurewebsites.net.

Additional information regarding child support may be found on the DWSS webpage: https://dwss.nv.gov/Support/1_0_0-Support/.

For the Period July 1, 2019 Through June 30, 2020

Pursuant to subsection 3 of NRS 125B.070, the presumptive maximum amounts of child support have been adjusted for the period beginning July 1, 2019 .

The Consumer Price Index (all items) published by the United States Department of Labor for calendar year 2019 increased 2.4 percent ; therefore, the presumptive maximum amounts originally established and modified annually pursuant to NRS 125B.070 will increase 2.4 percent effective July 1, 2019.

Download Presumptive Maximum Amounts of Child Support July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020

* Please be aware this is likely the last update that will be provided by the Administrative Office of the Courts. With the passage of Assembly Bill 278 from the 2017 Legislative Session, the requirement that this office perform this function was repealed. At such time as new regulations regarding child support are adopted, expected in the fall of 2019, the responsibility to determine the presumptive maximum will fall to the Executive Branch.

For the Period July 1, 2018 Through June 30, 2019

Pursuant to subsection 3 of NRS 125B.070, the presumptive maximum amounts of child support have been adjusted for the period beginning July 1, 2018 .

The Consumer Price Index (all items) published by the United States Department of Labor for calendar year 2018 increased 2.1 percent ; therefore, the presumptive maximum amounts originally established and modified annually pursuant to NRS 125B.070 will increase 2.1 percent effective July 1, 2018.

Download Presumptive Maximum Amounts of Child Support July 1, 2018 - June 30, 2019

For the Period July 1, 2017 Through June 30, 2018

Pursuant to subsection 3 of NRS 125B.070, the presumptive maximum amounts of child support have been adjusted for the period beginning July 1, 2017 .

The Consumer Price Index (all items) published by the United States Department of Labor for calendar year 2017 increased 2.1 percent ; therefore, the presumptive maximum amounts originally established and modified annually pursuant to NRS 125B.070 will increase 2.1 percent effective July 1, 2017.

Download Presumptive Maximum Amounts of Child Support July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018

For the Period July 1, 2016 Through June 30, 2017

Pursuant to subsection 3 of NRS 125B.070, the presumptive maximum amounts of child support have been adjusted for the period beginning July 1, 2016 .

The Consumer Price Index (all items) published by the United States Department of Labor for calendar year 2016 increased ever so slightly 0.1 percent ; therefore, the presumptive maximum amounts originally established and modified annually pursuant to NRS 125B.070 will increase 0.1 percent effective July 1, 2016.

Download Presumptive Maximum Amounts of Child Support July 1, 2016 - June 30, 2017

Historical Amounts

Download Historical Presumptive Amounts of Child Support Report