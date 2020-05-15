Participating Remotely in Oral Argument

3/11/2020 10:07:22 AM

The court hears oral arguments in its public courtrooms in Carson City and Las Vegas and simultaneously webcasts them. To minimize and allay concern about exposure to COVID-19, the court has decided to permit lawyers to participate in oral argument by video conference, on advance written request. The videoconferencing system the court uses requires laptop/desktop/videoconferencing computer internet access and audio and video (web camera) capability. For a request to be granted, the parties' internet capabilities must be compatible with those of the court. A written request for videoconferencing must be addressed to the Clerk of the Court and filed and served at least 3 business days before the date set for oral argument.