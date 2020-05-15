Appendices Are Now Electronically Available

3/17/2020 5:24:58 PM At the direction of Chief Justice Pickering, the court has changed the settings on its public portal. Effective immediately, all documents, except those filed under seal, will be accessible from hyperlinks on the docket sheets for the cases. This makes the appendices electronically available, equally with briefs and court orders, from any computer with internet access. This change shall be in effect until further notice.

