Galleon Embedded Computing Announces Ground Vehicle Computer

Ground Vehicle Computer

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galleon Embedded Computing, a World leader in development of small rugged data recorder systems, servers and NAS devices is now offering a multi-purpose Ground Vehicle Computer Building on Galleon’s long experience with military computer design, the GVC is designed specifically for vehicle applications and meets the most severe environmental conditions without compromising on functionality or performance. Removable storage with multi-layer encryption ensures fast and secure offload of data.High performance graphics in combination with multiple gigabit Ethernet ports, CANbus, USB 2.0 and 3.0, Serial Comms, GPIO and audio, makes the GVC ideal for integration with state-of-the-art network centric Battle Management Systems,Situational Awareness vehicle self-protection systems and vetronics applications.It implements full compatibility with the latest military vehicle standards including VICTORY and GVA.The GVC is maintenance free and offers reliable computing power at very low lifecycle costs.For additional information please visit www.galleonec.com Or direct inquiries to:Chris Portalatin for North AmericaPhone: +1 832 437 1993Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.comHugh Tarver for Europe and ROWPhone: +44 7501 378664Mail: htarver@galleonec.com



