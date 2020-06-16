OKW's Advanced New Sloping Front Plastic Enclosures
OKW has launched PROTEC an all new square enclosure for desktop electronics and indoor or outdoor wall-mounted devices.
Our new PROTEC enclosures are perfect for modern desktop or wall mounted electronics with touch screens.”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has launched an all new square enclosure for desktop and indoor or outdoor wall-mounted electronics.
Advanced new PROTEC is designed for applications including surveillance, access and security control; data acquisition; building services and central control systems; IoT/IIoT; smart factory; Industry 4.0; gateways; data systems engineering; measurement and control; medical technology.
Smart modern PROTEC features soft contours for enhanced ergonomics and aesthetics.
Three versions are available: Version I has a deep recess at the rear for connectors, interfaces, switches and cables; Version II is similar but with a snap-on cover for the recess; Version III has a deep cover that provides extra space.
All three versions feature a front operating panel (inclined by 20° for added ergonomic comfort) with a recess for a membrane keypad. There is plenty of space for a touchscreen and PCBs can be fitted on three levels inside.
All the fixings are hidden on the underside. They are corrosion-proof stainless steel Torx screws to deter tampering. Rubber feet ensure the enclosures do not slip during desktop use.
Each version of PROTEC is available in three sizes – resulting in nine sizes from 5.51” x 5.51” x 2.99” to 8.66” x 9.56” x 4.25”. The cases are molded from tough and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR in off-white as standard. All models can be sealed to IP 65 with the optional sealing kits. Prices start at $30.
Accessories include wall suspension elements that are concealed and flush-mounting. Also available are IP 65 seals, self-tapping screws and a Torx T10 screwdriver.
OKW can supply PROTEC fully customized. Services include: CNC machining; custom colors and finishes (lacquering); digital, screen or tampo printing of legends and logos; photo quality decor foils; RFI/EMI shielding; installation and assembly.
