OKW's Advanced New Sloping Front Plastic Enclosures

PROTEC - Designer Plastic Enclosures With Ergonomic Sloping Front Panel The enclosures are idea for touch screen applications. Plenty of room at the rear for fitting connectors

OKW has launched PROTEC an all new square enclosure for desktop electronics and indoor or outdoor wall-mounted devices.

Our new PROTEC enclosures are perfect for modern desktop or wall mounted electronics with touch screens.” — Sean Bailey

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKW has launched an all new square enclosure for desktop and indoor or outdoor wall-mounted electronics. Advanced new PROTEC is designed for applications including surveillance, access and security control; data acquisition; building services and central control systems; IoT/IIoT; smart factory; Industry 4.0; gateways; data systems engineering; measurement and control; medical technology.Smart modern PROTEC features soft contours for enhanced ergonomics and aesthetics.Three versions are available: Version I has a deep recess at the rear for connectors, interfaces, switches and cables; Version II is similar but with a snap-on cover for the recess; Version III has a deep cover that provides extra space.All three versions feature a front operating panel (inclined by 20° for added ergonomic comfort) with a recess for a membrane keypad. There is plenty of space for a touchscreen and PCBs can be fitted on three levels inside.All the fixings are hidden on the underside. They are corrosion-proof stainless steel Torx screws to deter tampering. Rubber feet ensure the enclosures do not slip during desktop use.Each version of PROTEC is available in three sizes – resulting in nine sizes from 5.51” x 5.51” x 2.99” to 8.66” x 9.56” x 4.25”. The cases are molded from tough and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR in off-white as standard. All models can be sealed to IP 65 with the optional sealing kits. Prices start at $30.Accessories include wall suspension elements that are concealed and flush-mounting. Also available are IP 65 seals, self-tapping screws and a Torx T10 screwdriver. OKW can supply PROTEC fully customized . Services include: CNC machining; custom colors and finishes (lacquering); digital, screen or tampo printing of legends and logos; photo quality decor foils; RFI/EMI shielding; installation and assembly.

PROTEC Sloping Front Enclosures