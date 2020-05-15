VentureWrench Announces New Online Course - "Raising Capital in a Down Economy"

The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Team

Helping Entrepreneurs Navigate Capital Markets in Difficult Times

Entrepreneurs must learn how to navigate the changing capital environment. This new course builds on our philosophy of Designing the Perfect Investor and our experience navigating these markets.” — Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, US, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Coaching Community from Enclavix™, LLC today announced its new, online course, "Raising Capital in a Down Economy - Designing the Perfect Investor" designed to help entrepreneurs navigate uncertain capital markets.

Things have changed dramatically since the pandemic arrived in early 2020. The public equity markets plunged and continue to gyrate. The "end date" of the economic lockdown is unknown, but the pattern of startup investor behavior is pretty well understood by those who've skiied the market avalanche before. Importantly these changes in investor behavior may last 2 to 3 years!

The VentureWrench Team created this new course, Raising Capital in a Down Economy, building on the unique philosophy of "Designing the Perfect Investor", and adding the latest information on what's happening in venture capital to help you better navigate today's challenges in securing capital for your venture.

This course includes all of the content of the VentureWrench flagship course - Designing the Perfect Investor, as well as additional custom content specifically related to the ways things are different in a down or declining economy, and techniques and strategies to help entrepreneurs improve their success!

The Core Objectives are to help entrepreneurs:

-Understand how things have changed in the private capital markets

-Understand how investors work

-Understand the background information needed to be ready to raise capital

-Understand how to develop compelling tools needed to be prepared to approach investors.

VentureWrench co-creator, Nicole Toomey Davis said, "Current disruptions will continue to ripple through the economy for several years. Entrepreneurs will have to learn how to navigate the changing capital environment to have a chance at success. This new course builds on both our core philosophy of Designing the Perfect Investor and our team's experience navigating treacherous capital markets."

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community



Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State startup funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Entrepreneurs can also visit https://venturewrench.com/land5capitalcrisis/ to get their free copy of the VentureWrench Guide - "5 Changes In Startup Funding in a Down Economy".

The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, which is free for entrepreneurs. Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work. The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community also includes rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

Learn more at https://venturewrench.com/ or https://venturewrench.com/about/.

Raising Capital while Skiing the Stock Market Plunge!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.