Paul A. Murdock, Managing Director of MCG Consulting LLC, named Top 100 People in Finance

Paul Murdock of MCG Consulting named to Top 100 in Finance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCG Consulting LLC is pleased to announce its Founder and Managing Director, Paul A. Murdock has been named one of the Top 100 People in Finance by The Top 100 Magazine. The Top 100 Magazine is the largest and most internationally recognized magazine in the industry highlighting the best of the best in their respective industries.“It is an honor to be recognized and placed amongst a prestigious array of leading industry professionals.” stated Mr. Murdock “The Top 100 Magazine’s recognition reflects our commitment to providing our clients with solutions to power their business forward in today’s complex marketplace.”The Top 100 enterprise publishes the most popular biography-based titles in the industry. They are the original producer of The Top 100 Magazine and other publications such as The Top 40 Under 40, The Top 100 Lawyers, The Top 100 Doctors, The Top 100 Women in Business, and many more.Read the full press feature here For more information about the publication visit www.thetop100magazine.com About MCG Consulting LLCMCG Consulting delivers bespoke MCG Solutions™, globally-localized, data-driven intelligent solutions to help companies navigate the complexities of the financial services industry. MCG partners with leading technology companies to seamlessly implement and integrate software platforms and tools that increase organizational efficiency and decrease compliance liability. We connect our clients to the next generation of compliance to help them make smarter decision making to power their business for future success.For any questions, visit MCG’s website, www.mcgcomply.com , or contact MCG Consulting at hello@mcgcomply.com.For media inquiries, contact Maya Brown at maya@mazemktg.com*Disclosure: The Top 100 in Finance Award is designated by the Top 100 Magazine. The Top 100 Magazine utilizes proprietary software, which employs an algorithm to search a variety of online resources for industry-specific terms and key words. These resources include social media, blog posts, peer reviews, and Google indices. Once the software has compiled a preliminary list of qualified candidates, the Top 100 Magazine performs a manual analysis to verify top results and make final selection. The selection criteria is based on who are financial advisors or wealth managers, which meets the following criteria: 1. Registered with the SEC as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Not more than 1 filed complaint and never been convicted of a felony. Once selected, the Top 100 Magazine sends approximately 140 invites for the magazine, where final section is on a first come first serve basis. Those selected for the Top 100 Magazine may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products, but do not make any initial or additional fees for the award. The Top 100 Magazine selection is not indicative of the wealth manager’s future performance or an endorsement by the magazine. Working with a Top 100 Magazine advisor or wealth manager is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected wealth managers will be awarded this accomplishment in the future.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.