Signed Copies Available For Purchase Of Bilingual Children's Book About The Saudi Arabian Ambassador HRH Princess Reema

Signed Copies of "A Princess Among Us Princess Reema" Available.

Authors release first book in their "Leading Ladies of the Gulf States" series.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "A Princess Among Us Princess Reema " was written and illustrated by two teachers trying to inspire their Middle Eastern English Language Learners. "We came up with the concept for this book based on Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. HRH Princess Reema is the first female Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States. Our intention was to demonstrate that we are more alike than we are different. Many people don't take the opportunity to actually learn about other cultures. The majority of students from foreign countries face similar experiences as they integrate into American culture. I collaborated with Julie Jay Dawson because she is a higher commissioned artist, education specialist, and has a background in communications.", said coauthor Evelyn Manzano."Egocentrism prevents us from becoming friends with people in our community. Our hope is that this book, along with future books will help us to bridge that divide. What is unique about our books is that each page is written in both Arabic and English.", according to Julie Jay Dawson."It has been a hectic time for us despite the Coronavirus as many people are seeking new reading material. We are hoping that we will have enough inventory before the next shipment arrives. Currently, we are embarking on writing our next book in the series, "Leading Ladies of the Gulf States.", Evelyn Manzano stated.Signed copies are available at www.juliejaydawson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.