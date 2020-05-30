Book About The Saudi Arabian Ambassador HRH Princess Reema
Authors release first book in their "Leading Ladies of the Gulf States" series.
Sharing a good book together is an excellent way for children to develop an understanding of cultures from around the world.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, May 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A Princess Among Us Princess Reema" was written and illustrated by two teachers trying to inspire their Middle Eastern English Language Learners. "We came up with the concept for this book based on Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. HRH Princess Reema is the first female Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States. Our intention was to demonstrate that we are more alike than we are different. People are taking the opportunity to learn about each other as we become a global society. The majority of students from foreign countries face similar experiences as they integrate into American culture. I collaborated with Julie Jay Dawson because she is a higher commissioned artist, education specialist, and has a background in communications.", said coauthor Evelyn Manzano.
— Julie Jay Dawson
"What is unique about our book is that each page was written in both Arabic and English. We want to give children the opportunity to learn about diversity and other cultures. Sharing a good book together is an excellent way for children to develop an understanding of cultures from around the world.", according to Julie Jay Dawson.
"It has been a hectic time for us despite the Coronavirus as many people are seeking new reading material. We are hoping that we will have enough inventory before the next shipment arrives. Currently, we are embarking on writing our next book in the series, "Leading Ladies of the Gulf States. The response has been absolutely amazing and wonderful.", Evelyn Manzano stated.
