CMDX Enters Asia Crypto Market Offerings with Lukki Partnership

Lukki exchange CMDX Listed on Lukki cmdx exchange

The platform rewards healthy living is giving community members more opportunities to maximize wealth by expanding participation in cryptocurrency markets

“CMDX is proud to partner with Lukki, a well-known name in the crypto trading market, as we seek to increase the Asia market presence and to increase the value and distribution of the CMDX token,” ” — Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX

ROSEAU, DM, DOMINICA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMDX , a global community dedicated to generating wealth by rewarding its members for engaging in healthy lifestyle activities, has announced that it has entered into a new partnership with Lukki , an online cryptocurrency exchange platform. Through this new venture, CMDX’s token is now available for trading on Lukki’s exchange with BTC/CMDX. ETH/CMDX and USDT/CMDX pairs.CMDX is known for its innovative "Burn It and Earn It" user friendly mining and minting system that helps community members build wealth through participating in healthy lifestyle activities. The CMDX virtual assistant, named Brittany, tracks community members’ activities and then deposits rewards in the form of cryptocurrency into members’ CMDXRewards accounts. Activities are tracked with the company’s CMDXFit wearable wrist activity tracker platform via the firm’s recent collaboration with Human API CMDX’s listing on Lukki furthers the firm’s mission to help community members build wealth by giving them access to trading in the Asia cryptocurrency markets and enhancing the token’s value.Members can buy into the market by using rewards built up in their CMDXRewards accounts. Lukki’s platform also provides a wealth of resources to assist crypto traders and enhances the trading experience by creating a fun and interactive gamification trading environment.In addition to the newly launched partnership with Lukki, CMDX is also listed on Birake and is verified on CoinGecko and Etherscan.CMDX is aiming to become the world’s largest health cryptocurrency in the world--“The Bitcoin of Healthcare” as their vision statement asserts--and its market presence is proof the leadership team is making good on achieving that mission.“CMDX is proud to partner with Lukki Exchange, a well-known name in the blockchain market, as we seek to increase the market presence and value of the CMDX token,” said Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX. “This is an exciting opportunity for our community members to continue to invest in their health and wealth through CMDX’s innovative model as we work together to become the largest health cryptocurrency in the world.”To learn more about CMDX and its Burn It and Earn It initiative, visit CMDXTo start trading CMDX visit LukkiAbout CMDXCMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth for its users by rewarding healthy living. Through rewarding users for healthy lifestyles with cryptocurrency and creating a global network of healthcare providers accepting its smart currency, CMDX is changing the face of healthcare to make it affordable for every man, woman, and child and creating a better quality of life across the globe. To learn more, visit CMDXAbout Lukki ExchangeLukki is a user-friendly exchange platform with gamification elements Lukki was launched in Hong Kong at the beginning of 2019. Lukki platform has introduced IEO launchpad, lending program and currently develops a one of a kind gamification system to make the trading process easier and more exciting. To learn more visit Lukki

CMDX Smart Currency for Healthcare



