Former COVID-19 patient recovers and discharges from The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in style

Hector Vazquez poses with his friends, family, and staff of The Paramount as he discharges from The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after battling and beating COVID-19 Vazquez bids his therapists farewell after discharging healthy and COVID-19 free!

SOMERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 51-year-old Hector Vazquez of Yonkers, New York never expected that he would be spending most of April as an in-patient at Hudson Valley Hospital, struggling to move, breathe, and even speak. Vazquez was admitted for respiratory distress, later being diagnosed with COVID-19.Vazquez was among the COVID-19 patients discharged to local skilled nursing homes across New York State for recovery post-hospital stay. He was admitted to The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somers to begin his recovery journey.“When our team met Hector on April 17th, we knew that he was going to be one of our many success stories here at The Paramount,” began Mark Badolato, Administrator of The Paramount at Somers. “His unwavering drive to recover and return home to his fiancée, Michele, and his family served more than just as a motivating factor; it was his life and he was determined to return to it.”Vazquez was admitted to the skilled isolation unit at The Paramount to begin his recovery.“We created zones of care here at The Paramount to separate and isolate the COVID-19 positive patients that we were accepting from area hospitals,” Clinical administration shared. “The zones of care allows our dedicated team to provide care to those incredibly ill from COVID-19, and prevents the spread of the virus as guided by our infection control protocol,” continued The Paramount administration.The Paramount’s assigned care team worked alongside Vazquez, capitalizing on his strengths and building upon his noticeable progress. “When Hector joined us, he was limited for mobility and required assistance with activities of daily living. He began to make tremendous progress in terms of stamina and physical endurance,” offered a member of The Paramount’s rehabilitation team.The dependence of others was something that Vazquez and many his age diagnosed with COVID-19 weren’t used to. Vazquez is an avid biker and a beloved member of his community.Vazquez’s progress continued to the point in which he was prepared to discharge home, healthy and COVID-19 free. The Paramount leadership team wanted to make his discharge day extra special as a testament to his success and determination. The team coordinated with his friends and family to plan a send-off surrounded by the caregivers who helped him reach his point of recovery.The front lawn of The Paramount was lined with roaring motorcycles and cheers from his friends, family, loved ones, and several employees from The Paramount. He was met by his beloved fiancée at the front entryway of The Paramount after nearly two months of being apart. The campus erupted as he proudly marched toward his embracing friends and loved ones.“Today, we said farewell to a brave gentleman who was met outside The Paramount by those whom he holds closest. Hector battling and beating COVID-19 means more to us than what some may realize or expect. His success, and others we have recently discharged, brings hope to all healthcare workers on the frontlines,” shared Badolato.“Normally, it would be difficult to see someone's expression behind a surgical mask, but we could clearly see the eyes of our staff. On some, we saw a smile from ear-to-ear, and on others, we saw tears of joy, happiness, and hope. This moment is our why,” concluded Badolato."My experience was great and everyone was very nice,” said Vazquez, as he walked out the doors of The Paramount. Vazquez went on to say, “I loved my PTs, all of them. The nurses were very kind and the doctors were very good. I was so glad to have my experience at a really good facility."Hector Vazquez is one of several patients that have recently successfully recovered from COVID-19 from The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The 300-bed facility in Somers is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation provider, offering specialized services in physical, occupational, and speech therapies, as well as subacute nursing care.The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.

Crushing COVID-19!

