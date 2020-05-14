Maryam Mohammadi of IT Management Corporation Recognized as One of CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel

IT Management Corporation is honored to have one of its executive leaders be Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel (WOTC) list!

Maryam's attention to detail, sense of responsibility, and care for customers as well as our business is unparalleled. We are truly blessed to have you as part of the leadership group and role model.” — Jill Movahedi, Director, Technology Alliances & Operations

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corporation, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Maryam Mohammadi, VP Project Management & Operations to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

Maryam joined IT Management Corporation in 2014 as she was finishing her MBA in Project Management. She manages internal and dedicated project resources, and third-party vendors to bring projects in on time and on budget, with superior quality, and earns accolades from IT Management's customers. Maryam has sophisticated and highly developed problem-solving skills and generates meticulous, accurate documentation making her a superior, highly respected member of the senior management team.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

"We are very proud to see Maryam as the recipient of this well-deserved recognition as a recognized industry leader. It's been a privilege to work with Maryam and I'd like to congratulate her on this honor. Her accomplishments demonstrate her commitment to the success of the company", said Arman Eghbali, President & CEO.

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About IT Management Corporation

IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list of fastest-growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is HIPAA certified and PCI compliant. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of products and services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which products and services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions.

As a value-added reseller, IT Management Corporation provides consulting, design, implementation, and training services around the hardware, software, and networking systems. IT Management Corporation is a vendor-agnostic solution provider equipped with a team of highly technical staff that manage complex IT challenges and resolve issues in a holistic approach, as a sustainable solution vs. fix or repair tactic. please visit www.itmgmt.com



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



