1NUMBER.io Wins the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award for 1NUMBER.io

A reliable, secure and easy to use communication platform, that helps rapid transition to work-at-home for administrative staff and educators.

We used 1NUMBER.io during COVID-19. 101VOICE team had made it very easy to install and can work on any Smartphone. The call quality was very clear without any lag and the service was excellent.” — Mr. Sweilem, Franklin-Mckinley School District

SANTA CLARA , CA, USA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named 1NUMBER.io as a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet.

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

101VOICE President Arman Eghbali said, “Our entire team is excited and proud to be the recipient of the TMCnet Teleworking Solutions award for our innovative 1NUMBER.io service. We created 1NUMBER.io to help schools during these unusual times related to the current health directive issues. Communications and UCaaS mobility has become a fact of life; however, working remotely full time for teachers and school administrators has created new challenges on everyone. 1NUMBER.io is simple to use for calls, texting, and even faxing while protecting personal cell phone numbers. It’s private, secure, (HIPAA compliant), and there’s no long term contract. Compared to Google Voice, it’s hands-down a better value, with more features and lower cost.”

Here’s what one of 101VOICE customers had to say about 1NUMBER.io:

As we ramp up our use of 1NUMBER.io for our district related to the COVID-19 restrictions, I would like to thank 101VOICE. The 101VOICE app was very easy to install and set up on my Smartphone. In using the app the voice is very clear without any lag. It includes features such as call recording, call transfer, and an active in-call information status window allowing me to keep track of the quality of the call. I'm looking forward to pushing this app to our staff as soon as possible.

Samir Sweilem, Franklin-Mckinley School District

1NUMBER.io is an easy to use communication gateway with the 101VOICE cloud phone system that is HIPAA compliant providing security, control, and protection of information and personal mobile phone numbers. 1NUMBER.io works with iOS and Android for calls, SMS/texting, faxing, and an array of enterprise features, including call recording and advanced auto attendant with multiple language support.

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. 101VOICE has proven their commitment to quality, and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its 1NUMBER.io product” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at 101VOICE for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.

The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About IT Management dba 101VOICE

IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the CRN Fast Growth 150 list of fastest-growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is HIPAA certified and PCI compliant. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of products and services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which products and services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions. Please visit www.itmgmt.com

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com



