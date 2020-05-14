Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War - Streaming Now on Vimeo On Demand

"Inspiring" - Alicia Silverstone - Streaming from May 14-21st on Vimeo On Demand

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking Their Silence : Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War is back by demand for one week.Q&A on FaceBook LIVE with filmmaker, Kerry David, Petronel Nieuwoudt Founder of Care for Wild, Kelly King, actress and activist and Tina Nery, advocate on May 19th noon Pacific, 3pm east coast and 9pm South Africa!Currently the only scheduled screening of this multiple award-winning documentary that has garnered so much global attention, including the following industry quotes:"A breathtaking documentary"People Magazine"What's striking about David's film is that her female subjects aren't afraid of showing emotion and vulnerability"Huffington Post"Beautiful and Hopeful"Parade Magazine"Inspring"Alicia Silverstone“A sobering global perspective illuminating perhaps humanity’s greatest crime against its own future.”Robert Meyer Burnett - Filmmaker, YouTuber“Kerry’s film rocked me to the depths of my soul - brilliant film.”Melinda Moulton, PhilanthropistAbout the film:COVID-19 has shut down the world as we used to know it. How does a pangolin in a wet market in Asia have the power to wreak such havoc on our lives and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks?Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War shines a bright light on the illegal wildlife trade through the eyes of the courageous women and men fighting on the frontlines of this mostly silent war against our planet.Never before has a film been so timely to shed light on this unfolding tragedy. An ultimately uplifting film that explains, at least in part, how we find ourselves in the midst of a global economic melt down and self quarantining.***Rental includes a one-year membership to OverAndAboveAfrica.com - a $60 value!***To watch the TED X Talk about the making of this film: youtube.com/watch?v=5nfBzns5aJ0***The Today Show - Natalie Morales interviews BTS filmmaker, Kerry Davidtoday.com/video/documentary-explores-women-fighting-poachers-in-africa-60245573896*** CNN Interview - youtube.com/watch?v=CmtzRYR_Tvo&feature=youtu.be



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.